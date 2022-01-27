Learning how to curl is so much fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Curling Association is hosting Learn to Curl sessions aimed at getting new curlers from ages 4 to 84 comfortable on the ice and into a curling game! A brief off-ice introduction comes first, and then you're on the ice and curling for an hour and a half. Sweeping, sliding, scoring - you'll learn it all!
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China will be in full swing at this time, so there should be Olympic curling to watch on TV as well. Our dedicated curling facility is located at 6525 Old Statesville Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269 or visit CharlotteCurling.com.