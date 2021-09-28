Learn more about Botox and fillers

South Charlotte Plastic & Aesthetic surgery offers various facial injectables

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neurotoxins are a fun, and intricate way to erase signs of aging. Typically getting treated 3-4 times per year can significantly decrease wrinkles, and allow for a smooth, youthful complexion.

These medications can be used to restore balance to the face, correcting asymmetries, or even to help lift the eyebrows (Botox browlift).

Patients are starting to have this done at younger ages in a preventative fashion so that wrinkles never form, as opposed to trying and soften them after they've occurred.