Learn to box like an Olympian

9Round Cotswold is a great place to learn to throw a punch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are so many exciting sports to watch in the Olympics! One that you definitely should check out is boxing! Mia Atkins decided she wanted to strap on some gloves and see how well she could do at boxing.

9Round Cotswold offers great boxing classes and gave Mia one of her own. If you are interested in boxing, 9Round has circuits that run every three minutes at their gym so you can go on your own time.

9Round Cotswold is on Instagram @9roundcotswold or you can find them online here.