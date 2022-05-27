Learn to contour like a pro

Stanley Owings shares his tips and tricks to contouring and highlighting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a world full of YouTubers, not necessarily makeup artists, learning to contour and highlight can be quite a challenge. There are so many confusing tutorials out there. No stress, though. Stanley Owings joined Charlotte Today to combat the confusion and show you how to achieve a beautiful, natural look to your contouring and highlighting.

1st — Choose the right products

This is SUPER important. The tone and texture of your contour/highlighter are crucial when achieving a very natural look. Stanley recommends Illusion iMpact contouring powder + Illusion iMpact highlighting powder from iMpact color cosmetics.

2nd — Understand WHY contouring and highlighting is so game-changing

It’s so important to understand WHY contouring and highlighting is so important. In a nutshell, contouring leans and lifts the face. highlighting adds soft light to the face removing shadows, and making the face look more rested and radiant.

3rd — Where to contour. Use the beauty three which creates a three on your face. Staring above the brow, then on the cheekbone, then down the jawline.

4th — Where to highlight. The best places to highlight are a swoop under the eye, and then down the middle of the face.

5th — Complete the look with a pop of color on the cheeks

To complete the look, add a pop of warm cheek color on the apples of the cheeks to pull it all together.

