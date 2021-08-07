Learn to make all kinds of boards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sweet Spot Studio has a summer series where you can sip beer and make a board! The series will kick off tonight at NoDa Brewing Company where you can learn to make a classic Charcuterie board! There will also be classes where you learn to make boards full of sweet desserts. The classes will continue at various breweries throughout the summer until August 28th.
The pass includes all of the ingredients needed for a board, the reusable board, one beer and a Sweet Spot Summer Break pint glass.
If you would like more information or to sign up for a class, go online to SweetSpotStudioCLT.com.