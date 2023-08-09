Learn tools for Overcoming Mental Roadblocks at an upcoming event

Ladies Lifestyle Network's Overcoming Mental Roadblocks event is September 21st

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Ladies Lifestyle Network is a women’s lifestyle brand and event company that aims to bring women of all walks of life together to discuss personal passions, growing businesses, “Mom life” and everything in between. Their ultimate goal is to inspire, encourage and provide a judgement free space for all women to feel supported by one another.

Join the Ladies Lifestyle Network on September 21st and learn how to Overcome Your Mental Roadblocks and activate your full potential. You will leave with tangible and proven method to help future proof your mindset, prepare for pressure, and honor your worth. Grab a girlfriend and get ready to be transformed!

To keep up to date and find more information, follow them on Instagram @ladieslifestylenetwork

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.