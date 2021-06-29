CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lebanese Lamb Burgers
Serves 4
1 lb grass fed ground lamb meat
1 1/2 tsp dried oregano
1 1/2 tsp dried thyme
2 large garlic cloves, crushed
1 shallot, grated finely
2 tbsp each fresh parsley and mint leaves finely chopped
a grind of black pepper and sea salt
Tzatziki
1 cup whole milk greek yogurt
1/3 cup cucumber, finely chopped
2 medium garlic cloves, crushed
3-4 tbsp finely sliced green onions
2 tbsp fresh mint, finally chopped
1 tsp dried oregano and thyme leaves
2 tbsp organic lemon juice and 1 tsp zest (organic has no wax on rind)
a grind of black pepper, chili flakes, and sea salt
grilled pita bread to serve and mint leaves to garnish
Mix the meat ingredients together and break into 4 patties. These can be made ahead and
chilled or frozen to use later. Mix the yogurt sauce ingredients together and chill to develop
flavors. To serve, heat a grill or frying pan on medium high heat and grill until lightly brown on
one side (about 4 minutes) then flip each to brown the other side. Place on grilled pita bread
brushed with olive oil and top with yogurt sauce and mint to garnish.
1. Barbecue season screams out for fuss free dishes and these Middle Eastern gems are as
easy peasy to make as they are delicious.
2. Lamb is a staple dish in cuisines throughout the world and has a delicate mild taste not the
dreaded gamey tasting mutton of past preconceptions.
3. Grass fed lamb is chock full of omega 3’s, body hugging B vitamins, and other
cardiovascular loving goodies.
4. Get grilling this summer and keep everyone you love in ‘fine fettle’.
5. Good cooking can be easily achieved just by doing simple things well!