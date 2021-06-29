Chef Jill Dahan is grilling burgers filled with flavor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lebanese Lamb Burgers

Serves 4

1 lb grass fed ground lamb meat

1 1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 1/2 tsp dried thyme

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 shallot, grated finely

2 tbsp each fresh parsley and mint leaves finely chopped

a grind of black pepper and sea salt

Tzatziki

1 cup whole milk greek yogurt

1/3 cup cucumber, finely chopped

2 medium garlic cloves, crushed

3-4 tbsp finely sliced green onions

2 tbsp fresh mint, finally chopped

1 tsp dried oregano and thyme leaves

2 tbsp organic lemon juice and 1 tsp zest (organic has no wax on rind)

a grind of black pepper, chili flakes, and sea salt

grilled pita bread to serve and mint leaves to garnish

Mix the meat ingredients together and break into 4 patties. These can be made ahead and

chilled or frozen to use later. Mix the yogurt sauce ingredients together and chill to develop

flavors. To serve, heat a grill or frying pan on medium high heat and grill until lightly brown on

one side (about 4 minutes) then flip each to brown the other side. Place on grilled pita bread

brushed with olive oil and top with yogurt sauce and mint to garnish.

1. Barbecue season screams out for fuss free dishes and these Middle Eastern gems are as

easy peasy to make as they are delicious.

2. Lamb is a staple dish in cuisines throughout the world and has a delicate mild taste not the

dreaded gamey tasting mutton of past preconceptions.

3. Grass fed lamb is chock full of omega 3’s, body hugging B vitamins, and other

cardiovascular loving goodies.

4. Get grilling this summer and keep everyone you love in ‘fine fettle’.