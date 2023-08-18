Legends of the Gridiron at Harding High School

Join the Free Football Camp, Saturday August 19th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To many people, football may be all about what happens on the field

but here in the Carolinas, the NFL Players Association Chapter is alive and well! Made up of former players active in the community, their drive and their goal is to make a difference. Here to tell us more is former player Colin Cole.

Colin Cole is the president of the NFLPA North Carolina Chapter. Cole a very good Defensive Tackle played for the Vikings, Lions, Packers, Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers in his NFL career. “I became president of the chapter because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of my fellow alumni” say Cole. He adds “we have over a 1000 former players in the area and I want to do all I can to assist in education, business, mental health, NFL benefits and more for the former athlete.” There is also a philanthropic arm that permeates the chapter. They have been involved in Toys for Tots and the local Food Bank. Their latest project is the free football camp called Legends of the Gridiron. It’s scheduled for August 19th, from grades K-8th grade. Young kids will learn some of the techniques and proper instruction on how to play football. They will find out that football is both an academic and athletic sport that demands full attention and discipline. The event will take place at Harden High School 2001 Alleghany St , Charlotte NC. Register online or scan the QRCode or click the link http://bit.ly/lotgfootball23

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.