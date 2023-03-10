Legion Brewing infuses some of their delicious food with their Juicy Jay IPA

You can also grab a case, or singular pint, of Juicy Jay at any Legion Brewing location or Trolley Barn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The kitchen at Legion Brewing has teamed up with the brewhouse to put Juicy Jay in sandwiches, sides, salads and more! The Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad, Juicy Jay Bahn Mi, and Juicy Jay Slaw are just a couple of examples of the chefs and brewers working together to create something unique to the menu. Legion’s kitchen, led by Executive Chef Eugene Briggs, has creatively found how to combine the delicious menu with one of the most well-known beers in the city

Juicy Jay is an East Coast IPA that comes in four different flavors: Original, Pineapple, Mango, and Grapefruit Double IPA. Juicy Jay is one of Charlotte's most famous beers, and is available at grocery stores like Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Public, and much more. You can also grab a case, or singular pint, of Juicy Jay at any Legion Brewing location or Trolley Barn. For more information visit legionbrewing.com.

