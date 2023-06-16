A collection of refreshing and sweet wines blended with all-natural lemonade flavors

Summer is all about enjoying delicious, refreshing beverages! Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello says two of her summer favorites are lemonade and wine and she has a tasty new option that combines both of those refreshing beverages. Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine is a fresh twist on an American classic. A collection of refreshing and sweet wines blended with all-natural lemonade flavors. Lemonade Stand is the perfect summer wine with only 90 calories per 5 oz. serving and 6.5% ABV (alcohol by volume), as well as being vegan-friendly and gluten free.

There are a variety of flavors to suit different tastes or cuisines. Lemonade Moscato is a bright fruity infusion of delicious wine bursting with all-natural lemonade flavors. Strawberry Lemonade Rosé is a bright fruity infusion bursting with all-natural lemonade and strawberry flavors. Lastly, Peach Lemonade Moscato just launched in April and is a delightfully sweet Moscato bursting with all-natural lemonade and peach flavors with a smooth, juicy finish. All three are best enjoyed over ice in your favorite glass.

Lemonade Stand is taking its trio of All-American wines out to the ballpark this summer, as a proud sponsor of Minor League Baseball (MiLB). Sample the refreshing beverages Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th, where they’ll be available for tasting at the Charlotte Knights game! Look for the Lemonade Stand Wines booth upstairs in their Luxury Lounge and try the refreshing flavors!

For a chance to win tickets to a game, head over to @lemonadestandwines on Instagram and follow the instructions on their latest post. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Must be 21 years of age or older. See @lemonadestandwines on Instagram for complete rules.

You can find Lemonade Stand wines at local liquor and grocery stores. Or to learn more, visit MainAndVineWine.com.

