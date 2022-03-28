Lenny Boy Brewing Co celebrates a major milestone

Ten years ago Lenny Boy was one of just a handful of breweries in Charlotte. In 2012 the company was exclusively brewing kombucha, which quickly took off in popularity. Within a year, the company was growing and began brewing beer as well. Now, 10 years later Lenny Boy has a lengthy pedigree of award-winning beers and its kombucha is distributed up and down the East

Coast. Lenny Boy is ready to show off its recently completed expansion

project that more than triples its public space. The company plans to celebrate the expansion and 10 years in business with an anniversary party on Saturday April 2nd. The anniversary party, branded as a "Throwback Bash," will celebrate the reputation Lenny Boy has built, over the last 10 years. The party will feature live music, fitness, community outreach, and award-winning

beer and kombucha. The day will begin with Lenny Boy's usual 10am yoga class. Live music will be on-site with local acts like Nathan C. Davis, The Abbey Elmore Band, and Aarodynamics will be performing through the afternoon and into the evening. Learn more about the anniversary festivities by visiting DiscoveryLennyBoy.com