Total Body Workout, using 1 set of weights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to working out, the same old routines can get old quick!

We invited our good friend, and NFL Alumnus, turned trainer Leonard Wheeler to join us on Charlotte Today to share a great total body workout to add to your week.

Wheeler says one of the best parts of this workout is you only need 1 set of weights...you can go heavy or light.

Exercise 1: Snatch over head press

Have your feet shoulder width apart, make sure to protect your back.

Snatch over your head, then put weight down, switch arms and snatch weight over your head again.

Exercise 2: Up Right Row

Same as previous exercise, alternate arms. Wheeler adds " be careful not to swing the weight or you could pull your back"

Exercise 3: Cross Body Squat

This one works your core, quads, hamstrings, and more.

In terms of how often you should do this workout? Wheeler says do 3 sets of 8 for each exercise, twice a week - so you don't get too sore.

You can follow Leonard on social media:

@LeonardWheeler7 on Instagram

@LeonardWheeler37 on TikTok

Leonard Wheeler on Facebook.

