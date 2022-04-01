"Let there be light" when renovating your kitchen

Bigger, more and unexpected lighting is a must in a kitchen renovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Proper lighting for your home is like putting on that special piece of jewelry. No kitchen renovation is complete without the proper lighting. Interior designer, Lauren Clement, says whenever your doing a kitchen renovation do not neglect or skimp on lighting. Clement suggest 3 areas to focus on when it comes kitchen lighting.

Islands bigger is better

You don't need to be nervous about using bigger pendants over a kitchen island, the bigger the better. Plus an amazing chandeliers can dress up any kitchen.

Several sources more is better

Every kitchen need several sources of lighting. kitchens need task, ambient and accent lighting. Its important to have the appropriate number of can lights for task lighting and don't forget the under the cabinet lighting in kitchens for both task and accent.

The Unexpected Lights

Clement suggest ry using side sconces for an unexpected and beautiful light source. They can be decorative as well as add functionality to any kitchen space.