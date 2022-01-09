Let's get Flexible!

3 Exercise to help add flexibility to your body

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about flexibility for our bodies from too much sitting.

We welcome Kathy Joy from Body and Soul Senior Fitness. “This is a great reminder for anyone who sits for long periods of time that you need to stretch and exercise your lower body” says Joy. For these exercise will use a chair and later in exercise 3, a table will suffice. Make sure the chair or table is sturdy and doesn’t move to prevent injury. You can also have someone spot you. Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1: Seated chest

Sit down in a chair and put your hands interlocking fingers behind your back. Sit up straight no bending and now lift your chin to the sky. This exercise will stretch your shoulders and ;lower back and neck area.

Exercise 2: Hamstring and hip opener

Extend your right leg out from seated position. Walk your hands down your right thigh. Be careful not to let your head be in front of your heart. Good posture is very important. You should feel the stretch from your hamstring to your calf. Repeat other side. Now put your right foot on your left thigh. If you can’t do that you can cross your right ankle over the left. This exercise is design to open your hips. Repeat the other side. Be mindful to take deep controlled breaths.

Exercise 3: Standing stretch to length the low back, hips and legs.

Stand up about a 2-3 feet away from the chair or table. Feet shoulder width apart , heels down on the floor. Now bend forward with arms extended touching the back of the chair or table pushing the tailbone back. Lean your entire body forward as to get a good stretch in your lower body. This stretch is a favorite among seniors.