Masks have causes more challenges for those with hearing loss

Levine Hearing has many solutions for those struggling more than normal to hear

This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Covid-19 has presented so many impediments to hearing especially for those with hearing issues.

Madison Levine, from Levine Hearing, walks us through some of the obstacles and remedies to combat this problem.

Levine says” we’ve seen an increase in patients seeking help this year because of masks and plexiglass.”



Almost everyone has experienced some trouble understanding someone with a mask on.

Even people with normal hearing notice that masks muffle speech and those with hearing loss are having an even tougher time.

The simplest explanation is that masks are blocking high frequency sounds. Unfortunately, in the English language, the vast majority of our speech clarity comes from those high frequencies.

When you can't tell if someone said "Like", "Life" or " Light", it's those high frequency letters like K, F, & T that are not being carried.

That is really difficult. People are frustrated. When they can get out and try to socialize a little bit, with masks on, they have trouble fully understanding the conversation,

catching a joke, answering a question. And when they are at work, they are getting concerned. Did they hear "15" or "50", it can make a big difference at the end of the day. And if they have had a hearing loss already, this has just compounded the problem.

There is hope and some ways for people to overcome the clarity issue.

First of all, because of the issue of hearing with masks, so many people have realized that they need to get their hearing tested. Levine says “If I prescribe hearing aids, I can actually put a "mask" setting in so that those same frequencies that got crushed by a mask,

can be highlighted by the hearing aid.” It can actually overcome that clarity issue. And if someone already has hearing aids, for most, we can still put a setting in for them.

There are so many different kinds of mask and finding the right one is essential.



The engineering school at the University of Illinois released a recent study that showed how different masks affect speech.