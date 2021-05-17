Light lemon hollandaise sauce

Easy Peasy Light Lemon Hollandaise
Serves 4-6
2 responsibly laid egg yolks
1 tsp dijon mustard
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tbsp water
6 tbsp unsalted butter (I love Kerrygold)
sea salt and freshly ground pepper
fresh herbs to taste like thyme, tarragon, rosemary or basil (optional)
Mix the yolks, mustard, and lemon juice and water. Heat the butter until boiling and pour slowly while whisking onto the egg mixture. Heat on very low heat just until thickening and remove. Do not let it get anywhere near boiling or it will split! Store at room temperature if using that day or refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Can be served on cooked veggies, eggs benedict, chicken, or fish!