Getting kids to eat veggies at Thanksgiving

Dana from Lightbridge Academy breaks it down

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It can be hard to get kids to eat their vegetables, especially at Thanksgiving when there are so many goodies on the table! Dana Mazur from Lightbridge Academy joined Charlotte Today with some tips.

1. Get your child involved with cooking leading up to your Thanksgiving meal. (Showing them the spices, sauces, etc. you use for the vegetables to make them more appealing)

2. Grate zucchini or carrots into meat mixtures and bulk up mashed potatoes with cauliflower. (Mixing in vegetables with a food you know your child enjoys)

3. Offer vegetables as a snack throughout the day (Maybe dipping in bleu cheese, ranch, etc. to make it more appetizing for a child)

Lightbridge Academy is getting ready to open next month after being under construction for a couple of years. You can find more information on their website at LightbridgeAcademy.com/huntersville-nc.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.