Lighting fixtures can add impact to any space

Use lighting fixture to alter the look of any room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you want to make an impact in your home décor where do you start? We are joined by Interior Designer, Lauren Clement to walk us through how updating these specific features can make a big impact. “Clients ask me all of the time, 'What's one thing that I can update that will have the most impact?' “My answer is always the same it is Lighting” says Clement. Lighting is the jewelry of your home. Just as an earrings adorns the ear and adds beauty to the face so does lighting fixture to a room. Lighting fixtures add so much substance and beauty to any space and they limit the need to over accessorize.

Here are the top things to consider when updating your lighting:

Tip 1 - Bigger is always Better

Whether it's a chandelier or lamps always go bigger than you think you should. For instance, lamps on nightstands and end tables should be at least 28-34" high.

Tip 2 - Go for the Gold

Gold is back and in a big way. Don’t worry you don’t have to change out every light fixture to match. Here is an extra tip. Mixing metals from room to room is fine.

Tip 3 - Make A Statement

Choose fixtures that make a statement. If you make a statement then you don't have to add lots of other accessories and smaller pieces. Let the one fixture balance and carry the space.