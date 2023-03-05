Get Ready for Cinco De Mayo

Limor Suss shares some products perfect for the season

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Cinco de Mayo essentials

Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Tequila Herradura has been crafting Tequilas for more than 150 years leading with quality, so if you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, might as well do it with the ones doing it right. The crisp taste of Herradura Ultra starts with one of our finest añejos filtered to remove color and enhance smoothness. Casa Herradura in Jalisco MX is the only tequila distillery that produces its own barrels to ensure the highest quality product. The fermentation is 100% natural and sustainable, making it one of the best companies producing tequila. If taste and quality are for you, then make Herradura your choice.

Sponsored by Limor Media

SPONSORS:

HERRADURA

Dorot Gardens

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.