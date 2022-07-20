July is National Grilling Month

Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss shares some of her favorite barbecue essentials

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It just wouldn't be summer without a barbecue with family and friends.



Plus no cookout is complete without hot dogs. Today, Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, is celebrating National Hot Dog Day by offering a cleaner and greener solution to Summer hot dog cravings: the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog - the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land. Applegate is offering approximately 70% off DO GOOD DOG hot dogs through a one-day-only coupon available at www.applegate.com/DoGoodDog (redeemable at Whole Foods Market & Walmart locations nationwide through January 30, 2023). The coupon will get you a six-pack of hot dogs for the price of two dogs (an estimated total savings of $5.24).

Barbeque and salad go hand in hand at any cookout and Mighty Sesame can take add the spice and kick your salad needs. Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini and Mighty Sesame Harissa Tahini are the combination condiment and dressing made with one single, superfood ingredient,