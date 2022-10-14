Limor Suss shares wellness products for the Fall and Winter

The Fall Season brings new challenges… take care of yourself

It’s officially sweater weather, and back with her latest fall favorites in beauty and wellness, is lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss.

As the weather changes so do your needs and we have some

great wellness solution as we head into the fall and winter seasons.

Bio-Oil Body Lotion

Bio-Oil Body Lotion pioneers a new level of lightness and efficacy in body moisturization. The product is significantly thinner than the majority of currently available body lotions and has on average 2X the amount of oil. Our high-oil formula is infused with Shea Oil, Rosehip Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins E & A. This unique combination of being ultralight yet high in oil is made possible by Bio-Oil’s pioneering ‘shake before use’ formulation. Bio-Oil Body Lotion has been formulated to hydrate and replenish mild everyday dry skin, helping to maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance. It supplements the skin’s natural oils which can be stripped away by factors such as extreme weather, water with high chemical content, frequent bathing and the drying effects of central heating and air conditioning. It helps lock in moisture and reduces the rate at which water vapor is naturally lost through the skin’s surface. Bio-Oil Body Lotion 8.5oz, Walmart.com

Zarbees Cough syrups

Our cough syrups are formulated with Zarbee’s proprietary high quality, Grade A dark honey blend to soothe coughs**, with other ingredients like ivy leaf to help clear mucus when coughing and real elderberry to support the immune system*. We have solutions tailored to every age and stage for the whole family, from babies 6 months+, to children 2-12 and to adults. Shop Now! Our adult cough syrups are formulated with dark honey to soothe coughs associated with dry throat, hoarseness and irritants. ZARBEE’S®, Available In Stores & Online at CVS, Walmart & Amazon