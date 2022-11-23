Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss shares great gift ideas to get you ready for holidays

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This weekend marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and here to share some great gift ideas is Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss - with what's cooking on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

JOANN has great Black Friday deals for the DIY and craft lover. The new Cricut Maker Bundle Blue comes with the ultimate smart cutting machine, mats, vinyl, and markup tools – all you need for virtually any handmade project you can imagine, from 3D art to home decor, jewelry, iron-on projects, and so much more. Exclusively at JOANN, it’s on sale from November 23rd through December 8th for $229, down from $329. The Cupixel Acrylic Art Set has everything you need to make and decorate five personalized, custom acrylic paintings. Its “smart trace” technology enables you to paint anything, even your own photos. These are normally $49, but will be on sale for $29.99 from November 23rd through December 7th.

Arctix offers high quality, value-priced outdoor clothing for the whole family.

High quality, value-priced outdoor clothing for the whole family. Known for, tested by, and loved by millions, Arctix outdoor clothings has outfitted many.

Their Real Life Gear makes handling the elements much easier.

For more information, visit [limor.tv]limor.tv and make sure to follow her on Instagram @limorsuss

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.