Top picks for any tailgate

Football is back, Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss shares some of her favorite finds

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article contains commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Football is back! Today our good friend Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined us on Charlotte Today - to share some of her favorite football and tailgating season essentials.

Get the results you want, every time with the totally wireless Yummly® Smart Thermometer for oven, grill, smoker, or stovetop cooking. Use YummlyFootball for 10% off now through October 17!!

Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic, onions and herbs eliminate chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini is the combination condiment and dressing made with one single, superfood ingredient, sesame seeds. It's a highly nutritive and extremely delicious dressing, drizzle, or dip that's ready to set the food world on fire. With high protein, zero added sugar, low carbs, and good fats, it's the ideal addition to any salad, sandwich or veggie dip. It makes food Mighty, and it's good on everything! One key ingredient, endless possibilities. They are available at select major retailers nationwide and on Amazon.

Beetology is a beet-based 100% cold-pressed organic juice line that mastered the art of creating delicious beverages and foods from one of nature's most nutrient dense vegetables and the finest organically grown fruits. They treat their beets with tender care to deliver the highest level of quality and flavor. You can get the benefits of beets without the harsh beet flavor. With less than 110 calories per bottle and no added sugar, they're perfectly crafted and packed with flavor.

Sponsored by Limor Media

SPONSORS:

Yummly® Smart Thermometer

Dorot Gardens

Mighty Sesame

Beetology

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.