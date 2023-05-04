Lindrs can help save you the cost of buying new tools

Lindrs is a peer to peer tool sharing marketplace

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airbnb , bed& Breakfast, rental cars...think about it..they all have one thing in common - they're rentals.

But have you thought of renting tools from your neighbor, like a pressure washer, lawn mower etc...

If you're not sure where to turn, you're certainly not alone. On Wednesday's show, the Co-Founders of Lindrs showed us how they can help. Kelsey Conner and and Eric Conner, describing their company as a bid of a COVID creation - one now helping people make a little extra cash.

The Conners telling people at home: "Lindrs is the App you needed, that you didn't know existed, a peer to peer tool sharing marketplace...much like Uber and Airbnb."

They created the platform to help people rent tools from people in their surrounding neighborhoods. Kelsey adding "Lindrs is for everyone, if you have tools sitting in the garage, the App can help you make some extra cash."

You do have to be 18-years-old to register online and create a profile, their App walks you through the steps one by one - then you are on your way. To learn more go to lindrs.com

