Line Dancing for Mental Health is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Line Dancing for Mental Health is coming up this weekend! Line Dancing for Mental Health is a fundraiser for Wellness Action Recovery, Inc. (W.A.R.) a nonprofit that is all about putting in the work for mental wellness.

Line Dancing for Mental Health is this Saturday, February 18th 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. (Doors open at 9:30) at Hopewell High School Gym, 11530 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.

The price is $10.00 and the money raised will go to Wellness Action Recovery, Inc.

Fonda Bryant says we can recover and live a good life IF we are willing to put in the work! Learning about mental health and suicide prevention doesn't have to be negative learning experience. The more education, the more the walls of stigma will come down.

