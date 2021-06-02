Little Big Town is coming to Charlotte!

Catch their live performance on the Today Show this Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you ready for a live concert in Charlotte? Little Big Town is coming to Ovens Auditorium on October 16th. Their Nightfall Tour will be an intimate night of music for this award winning band.

Tickets are on sale now. https://boplex.com Use the promo code NBCLBT for special pricing. Offers start at 2 tickets for $100.

If you want to catch them live this week, tune in to the Today Show Friday morning. Little Big Town will be performing live on the plaza as the summer concert series returns.