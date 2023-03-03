The 2023 Little Black Dress Initiative will kick off on Monday, March 6

Junior League of Charlotte will wear the same black dress every day for five consecutive days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) will kick off on Monday, March 6. The week-long campaign, March 6-10, focuses on increasing awareness about the challenges facing members of our community living in poverty.

Participants, JLC members, and non-members will wear the same black dress (or outfit) every day for five consecutive days to spark conversation and increase awareness about poverty in Charlotte. The dual purpose of this campaign is to increase awareness and raise funds to support the core mission of the JLC.

This year's goal is to raise $75,000 (including corporate matching gifts, etc.). With funds raised, the JLC can have a more significant impact and reach in the Charlotte community and support community partners, such as Classroom Central, Promising Pages, and Charlotte Bilingual School. Although the LBDI campaign is the week of March 6-10, funds will be raised throughout the month of March.

