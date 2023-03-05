Wines for warmer weather

Little Mama's Italian has a great wine list to choose from

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Springtime is officially upon us! In celebration of the warmer weather, how about some wine? Little Mama's Wine Director Mary Wilson joined Charlotte Today to give us a taste of some of her favorite wines PLUS a taste of Little Mama’s Mozzarella Tray.

If you'd like to order these wines, here are their names:

1. Tornatore Etna bianco

2. Felsina Colli Senesi Chianti Classico

The star of the show is their house-made mozzarella, in addition to accompaniments. It feeds between 4-6 friends and is available for $70. Call them at 980-209-0323 to place your order - orders must be placed at least 24 hours ahead of time.

For more information, Follow Little Mama’s on social media at @littlemamasitalian and the sister restaurant Mama Ricotta’s on social media @mamaricottas.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.