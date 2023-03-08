Live at 11 in Ballantyne's Backyard is tomorrow

You can buy your tickets for the fun online

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and Christina Thigpen joined Charlotte Today with more information.. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its third year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school.

Eventgoers can expect a number of things when they come out to “Live at 11.” There are food trucks and local breweries on hand. Not to mention the family fun they have around every bend. There is so much to do and plenty to see.

Tomorrow, August 4th, head to Ballantyne's Backyard at 5:30pm to catch all of the fun. You won't want to miss it!

For more information visit GoBallantyne.com for all the times, dates and events.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.