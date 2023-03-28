4 Timeless Tips To Update Your Home On A Budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is here and it’s time to liven up your space on a budget. Charlotte Interior designer Marie Matthews is here to talk top tips to employ on a budget. “Upgrading your space does not have to be costly” says Matthews. You can use some easy tips to get the job done and make your place come alive.

Tip #1: Liven it up with fresh orchids, cactus and moss!

This is the oldest trick in the book but that's because it works! If you want to feel springy you need to literally bring the outdoors in. This can be anything from an indoor tree to fresh cut flowers or for those like myself with a black thumb I also embrace cactus and orchids because they are harder for me to kill. And if even the idea of a cactus or an orchid stresses you out, use moss. A big beautiful bowl mounded with moss will absolutely do the trick and you don't have to do a thing to keep it looking snazzy!

Tip #2: Meld the indoors with the outdoors without the pesky pollen!

Spring is a time that we can really bring exuberance to our interiors! The best way to do this is to embrace nature inspired motifs such as floral and foliage print fabrics. They are timeless but have been reimagined in so many textures, styles and colors that there is truly no easier way to give your home new life than changing out your pillows and cushions with nature inspired prints. “If you want to maximize the effect, update upholstered pieces, drapery, or add a pop of wallpaper for a super fun transformation” says Matthews.

Tip #3: Don’t be afraid to Mix Metals

This isn't intuitively a tip that is specific to spring but the fact is we get the biggest bang for our buck when we update those things that we are seeing and touching all the time. They have a bigger impact on how we feel about our space. So if you are feeling lackluster in your kitchen or bathroom just change out the cabinet hardware and you will be amazed at what a difference it makes! If you have shiny chrome or nickel hardware, updating it to gold or brass will really warm up the space. Don't worry if that means you are mixing metals. Your cabinet pulls don't need to match your faucet, and your faucet your light fixture. You can update these items over time.

Tip #4: Bring the pillows outside

Those with outdoor spaces will be ready to spend more time lounging outside as the season kicks into high gear, which means that outdoor areas will require a refresh, too. If you already have outdoor furniture you'll want to uncover and clean the frames and cushions and spruce them up with new pillows. Outdoor fabrics have come a long way and you can opt for budget friendly selections from just about any home store or splurge on custom fabrics and trims that will really be the icing on the cake for investing in a luxurious outdoors living area! Just like indoors it is the pillows, throws and accessories that make these outdoor living spaces the most beautiful and inviting!