Local artist Moonlander is going on tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local Artist Moonlander joined Charlotte Today to perform his song 'Hang Out' before he heads out on tour. Moonlander will be opening for SoMo on tour across the country. If you want to see Moonlander and his whole crew here in Charlotte, you can buy tickets online at OfficialSoMo.com. The show will be at the Visulite Theatre on July 19th. The show starts at 8pm at 1615 Elizabeth Ave.

Also, if you are looking for some new music to listen to this weekend, here you go! Moonlander just released a new album called 'Most Likely to Never Become Famous' and it's ready to listen to now. Head to Spotify or to Aplle Music to stream the 11 song album.

You can also head to his Instagram page and click the link in the bio to buy merch and to join the email list.

