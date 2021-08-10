Local non-profits get big award from Bank of America

Neighborhood Builders Signature Program honors Dress for Success and ourBridge for Kids

Bank of America is committed to supporting community partners through its Neighborhood Builders Program. This morning on Charlotte Today, Bank of America Charlotte President Kieth Cockrell recognized 2 recipients who each received $200,000 grants for their non-profits.

Kerry Barr O'Connor accepted the award on behalf of Dress for Success Charlotte. Sil Ganzo accepted the award on behalf of ourBridge for Kids.