Providence Day School coach leads young athletes to greatness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Imagine running as fast as you can, over hurdles! We'll be watching this sport closely in this Olympics. Charlotte's own Anna Cockrell will be competing in Tokyo. Anna is a graduate of Providence Day School, where she was coached by Coach Carol Lawrence.

So what does it take to become an Olympic athelte? Coach Carol says speed and accuracy are the key to this sport. And try not to trip!