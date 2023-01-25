Long Distance Dating Works!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long-distance dating has less to do with distance and more with the individuals in the relationship. Now, dating long distances is complex; it has significant challenges, But you can survive if you set your expectations from the get-go and follow some of relationship expert, Jennifer Hurvitz's tips on doing long-distance right. “Like everything else, if you want something bad enough, you will work to get it and keep it” says Hurvitz. It takes TWO to make a long-distance relationship successful. Both of you have to be in it to win it. Both of you. must demonstrate positivity, tenderness, and hope of being together for the long haul.