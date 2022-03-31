Look and feel your best this season

Limor Suss shares her picks for spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some essentials for the season to help us look and feel our best!

In celebration of JCPenney's milestone 120th Birthday, they're having a sale March 28 - April 12. Shop in stores and online at JCPenney.com

Marc Anthony's Instantly Thick Collection was created for the thinnest, flattest hair, the lightweight thickening formulas, infused with Biotin, Thickening Polymers and Phytokeratin – three powerhouse ingredients.