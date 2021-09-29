Loose weight: Incorporate healthy fats in your diet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
Doctor Ashley Lucas has your PHD Health Tip Of The Day
Most of us have been told the best way to drop weight is to count calories and watch your caloric intake. We been given the advice to let go of dietary fats, and to concentrate on low fat and fat free items because it may help you lose weight. Doctor Lucas says "you really need to incorporate healthy fats in your diet." Here are some suggestions.
Breakfast; incorporate fats like butter and fried egg into your diet.
Lunch: grab a salad and add a full fat salad dressing, it will help to absorb vitamins and minerals.
Dinner: Get a nice cut of healthy meats and top it with pressed virgin olive oil or cook with avocado oil it has a high smoke index. This is a great way to ingest healthy fats.
