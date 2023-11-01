Healing emotionally after losing your job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Losing a job can be devastating. It is more than losing income, in some ways, it is losing our identity as well. It seems to affect many areas of our life – financially, physically, mentally, and socially. Here with more is Career Coach Cassandra Whitlow. “We tend to invest so much in our work that it can shape our identities in ways we may not even realize. This is why it is very important to heal from the inside out after losing a job” says Whitlow. These 5 tips will help you deal the stress of unemployment and regain your self-esteem.

1) GRIEVE THE LOSS – Losing a job is among one of the greatest losses in life. Take time out to grieve and go through all five stages of grief if needed - denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Completing these steps are the start to healing from within. The key is to do it quickly because the longer you stay in this state, the harder it will be to move on and get back in the workplace.

2) GET INTO A ROUTINE – Schedule and plan your days. Have a morning and afternoon routine. For instance, get morning coffee, exercise, and make time to job search and network. Doing these things daily will establish a routine and having a routine will help you to become more productive and feel more in control of your time.

3) DON’T INTERNALIZE REJECTION – When you are job searching, rejection comes with the territory because we don’t usually get an offer for every job we apply for. After being terminated, that in itself, is a huge rejection, so it may be very easy to internalize the normal rejection from Employers; but do not take it personally and remember you are interviewing the company just as they are interviewing you. You want your next work environment to be one you feel good about. Be mindful that each rejection is a step closer to an acceptance.

4) TIME TO EXPLORE – Now that you have the time, allow yourself to dream and explore things you never made time to do when you were working. Go on a hike, go fishing, camping, start exercising, run a marathon, etc. Use this time to do something you are interested in or passionate about. This will make you feel invigorated, empowered, and excited about life - which will show in your attitude and mood when you are interviewing.

5) SEEK PROFESSIONAL HELP – If you are prone to depression or have been diagnosed as having depression, you may need additional help during this time, so seek out a professional to help you deal with this loss appropriately.