Loss of job – save $

Tips to save $ if you lose your job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The uncertainty of employment can be difficult and very stressful. It’s also easy to live above your means. Bernadette Joy is a money coach who has some vital information to help in situation of unemployment. “With layoffs seeming to spread more in 2023, I have some tips to protect your money in case you lose your job” says Joy.

Tip 1: Get rid of at least one checking or savings account that's not being used regularly.

Nowadays people have too many accounts spread across too many places, and it gets stressful when you are trying to figure out how much money you have. Consolidated to just 3 main accounts

a checking account for daily and monthly expenses like utilities, gas and food,

for daily and monthly expenses like utilities, gas and food, a savings account for quarterly and annual expenses like taxes and quarterly car insurance payments

for quarterly and annual expenses like taxes and quarterly car insurance payments a high yield savings account for our emergency fund

Tip 2: Pay off your lowest debt balance, no matter the interest rate.

Paying off debts and reducing credit card no, you will be more quickly able to rearrange your spending plans to accommodate any loss in income. People try to math themselves into what's most efficient on debt, but truthfully if people always spent logically, no one would ever have debt. Especially in 2023, it will be important to pay down as much debt as possible because the interest rates are so high. Just start with your lowest balance first so you can just knock it off your list for good.

Tip 3: Give yourself a severance plan.

Give yourself that flexibility to be able to make a move regardless of what happens to your job, keep at least 30 days worth of pay in savings. It’s what I like to think of as paying myself severance, should I ever need it. The idea of reserving severance pay for yourself is the same idea employers have for offering it -- a goodwill gesture to ease the transition.

Saving that severance plan will help you stay stay calm, even when your income plummets. The power is not in the amount of money, but in the amount of runway it gives. Even though you might not have a plan right away, you at least have the next 30 days to figure out a new game plan.