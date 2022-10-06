Checkout the "Romantic Comedy Drama", LoverBoy The Movie

with Praise K. McNealy and Tyler King Jace Jackson from "LoverBoy The Movie". It’s is worth noting that Praise wrote the movie at age 16 and shares that distinction with another famous filmmaker of our time, Spike Lee.

What inspired you to write the movie?

Praise: I challenged myself during the pandemic. My love for theater and everything being shut down and working remotely gave me plenty of time, to come up with the concept and write it.



What is the movie about?

Praise: LoverBoy The Movie is about an awkward teenage boy named David (Praise K. McNealy) raised by his caring, sometimes corky single father (Jermaine A. Gamble) trying to figure out life, love, and friendship. David finds himself choosing between his Best Friend Brandon (Tyler Jace Jackson) and the love of his life, Angelina (Cierra Reynolds ) while dealing with the loss of his departed mother and his pet turtle. It present you with the question "What do you do when your heart is broken?"

Tyler How did you get involved?

Tyler: We met earlier at Inspire The Fire. I bought a camera and knew I wanted to be in the film industry; so when the opportunity came up to help film with Praise, I jumped at the chance to work with him. I am an actor and then started acting in the movie. It was perfect timing and a great collaboration.

Praise this project is all inclusive what does that mean?

Praise: It means we are responsible for everything. We did the acting, filming, soundtrack writing etc…