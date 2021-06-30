Low country boil for Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fourth of July is coming up, and we know that people typically go for traditional BBQ foods. Why not make your Fourth of July celebration even bigger! Table & Twine has put together a low country boil for your celebrations! Each package includes 3 lbs of easy-peel shrimp, 1.5 lbs of sausage, 1.5 lbs of potatoes, eight half ears of corn, flavor bomb, Creole garlic bread, and peach cobbler.
Table & Twine is a flexible meal service experience that has created the perfect scenario for "food that travels."
The July 4th bundle is $129.99. Order deadline is Wednesday, June 30, by 1 pm, and you can either pick it up or get it delivered on Friday, July 2.
