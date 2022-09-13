x
Charlotte Today

Grab lunch at Dilworth Tasting room in SouthPark

They have a great menu, including the avocado toast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m. They are located in SouthPark - 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210.

Menu highlights include:

Truffle Melt - Mozzarella and brie on baguette with truffle aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich - Brioche bun, brussels sprout slaw, house pickle and red pepper remoulade

Roasted Beets - Chermoula, honey-tahini yogurt, pine nut gremolata, fresh ricotta

DTR Salad - Mixed greens, toasted almonds, fresh strawberries, honey vinaigrette, goat cheese

Seared Tuna - Pistachio crusted, wasabi cream, avocado, arugula, eel mayo, and tobiko

Also at DTR SouthPark:

Half price select bottles of rosé every Monday

Flight Night (three glasses of red or white mixed at $26 per person with a complementary cheese and charcuterie plate) every Tuesday 

Live jazz music every other Wednesday

Be sure to follow them on social media at @dtr_southpark and find them on Resy to make your lunch or dinner reservation.

 

