Grab lunch at Dilworth Tasting room in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m. They are located in SouthPark - 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210.
Menu highlights include:
Truffle Melt - Mozzarella and brie on baguette with truffle aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich - Brioche bun, brussels sprout slaw, house pickle and red pepper remoulade
Roasted Beets - Chermoula, honey-tahini yogurt, pine nut gremolata, fresh ricotta
DTR Salad - Mixed greens, toasted almonds, fresh strawberries, honey vinaigrette, goat cheese
Seared Tuna - Pistachio crusted, wasabi cream, avocado, arugula, eel mayo, and tobiko
Also at DTR SouthPark:
Half price select bottles of rosé every Monday
Flight Night (three glasses of red or white mixed at $26 per person with a complementary cheese and charcuterie plate) every Tuesday
Live jazz music every other Wednesday
Be sure to follow them on social media at @dtr_southpark and find them on Resy to make your lunch or dinner reservation.
