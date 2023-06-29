Luxury living – sponsored by The Village on Morehead

In today's Senior Spotlight - we're joined by Leslie Walker and Eric Varin from "The Village On Morehead". The Village on Morehead is luxurious retirement living. The Village on Morehead provides a curated lifestyle of convenience - personalized concierge services, outdoor entertainment spaces, chauffeured private car, 24 hour on-site associates, housekeeping and linen service, and over 200+ monthly programs - all in a comfortable setting of sophistication” says Walker. She adds “We give them flexibility to do with their moneys as they please and we do not have a humongous entry fee as some other communities have.”

We’re located on East Morehead, across from the Duke Endowment, at head of Dilworth, Myers Park, and Eastover neighborhood. We know there are some great retirement communities in Charlotte, but nearly all of them are far south, not close to the neighborhoods where someone has always lived. Our community is beautiful, we cannot wait to show it off when we open this fall; we have over 19 floorplans including penthouses and spacious 1 and 2 BR options. We're already reserving floor plans and suites are going fast. “We also have multiple dining venues and a host of amenities on site” says Varin. He adds “One of the best things about Village on Morehead is that we allow and promote personal freedom and dignity as one transitions into a new community but if care is needed we have it.” “It’s truly about our members and they can age in place.” All amenities are close elevator ride away...no large campus to walk...to get to dinner or fitness center. We also have an onsite wellness center should a member ever need some additional assistance or rehabilitation. We’ve partnered with an onsite home care company that can provide physical therapy or assistance services in the convenience of your suite or in their onsite therapy offices.