Luxury Senior living sponsored by Village on Morehead

Age in place with the utmost care!

Living at The Village on Morehead is your reward for a well-planned life. It starts with an attentive, highly trained hospitality team on hand 24/7 to handle the details of your luxurious new life. Here with more is SVP of sales Eric Varin and Lorie Anderson Director of Sales & Marketing. The Village on Morehead is a luxury rental, independent retirement community, custom designed and strategically placed near Charlotte’s most prestigious neighborhoods of Eastover, Myers Park and Dilworth and the city’s dynamic cultural offerings and top-rated health care institutions. The architecturally significant building incorporates advanced technologies while appealing to classic traditions and active older adults who savor a life of boldness and luxury.

Village On Morehead seniors are not resident but members. "Our investments in our valued team members allow them to fully focus on serving our members." says Anderson. The Village On Morehead is proud of their commitment to providing hospitality that goes above and beyond expectations at every point of contact with you and your guests. “We want our members to enjoy the concierge or valet services that we provide” says Anderson She adds “Or enjoy the luxury dining of your choice.” Grab a bite at Cashier’s Café. Appreciate changing seasons while dining al fresco on the terrace. Or relax over a repast in The Morehead Grille. Meals feature heart-healthy and locally sourced ingredients as chefs inspire you with fresh takes on familiar plates. Toast the evening with friends to finish off a perfect day. Guests and family are always welcome. But that’s not all that is offered to their members. "We want to specialize in their care while they age in place at their home” says Varin He adds “we provide services such as:

THERAPY SERVICES

Physical, occupational and speech therapists focus on functional and medical rehabilitative needs when the need arises. Focus areas: balance, strength, mobility, ambulation, cognition, falls prevention.

PHARMACY SERVICES

Call on our pharmacy partner to fill your prescriptions and have them conveniently delivered directly to your residence.

FITNESS & WELLNESS

Offerings include fitness classes, gym space, move-in and ongoing screenings to identify needs. Education on wellness topics.

PHYSICIAN SERVICES

Bring esteemed primary care physicians directly to your doorstep. Experience the ultimate in convenience and comfort as you receive expert medical care without the need for travel.