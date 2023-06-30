Watch Macy's July 4th Fireworks Celebration on WCNC Charlotte

Star studded celebration, packed with stars, fireworks, and a special launch from the Empire State Building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Still finalizing your 4th of July plans....be sure to include WCNC Charlotte.

Tuesday night, at 8pm, America's biggest Independence Day celebration will hit the air, live from New York City: The Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular.

Coverage starts at 8pm with celebs like: LL Cool J, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and more - then at approximately 9:25 p.m. ET, Macy's will launch their big fireworks show!

The 25-minute spectacular will feature thousands of fireworks launched from 5 barges positioned in the East River and from the top of the world-famous Empire State Building.

Tune in to watch July 4th at 8pm on WCNC Charlotte.

