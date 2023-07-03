The Made True Capital Campaign at Belmont Abbey College

The Made True Capital Campaign will transform Belmont Abbey College into a national presence that will positively impact our culture and the world

The Made True Capital Campaign will transform Belmont Abbey College into a national presence that will positively impact our culture and the world. The campaign will bring about impacts to our local community, with new quality academic programs and a new 1000-seat performing arts center. Belmont Abbey College is also seeking to set a financial foundation that will enable them to provide college to their students debt-free.

They say they are grateful to their supporters, their alums, their parents, and their monks for helping them already active $73 Million of our $100 Million goal.

For more information on Belmont Abbey College and the Made True Capitol Campaign, visit the college website online at www.belmontabbeycollege.edu.

