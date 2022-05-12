The magical toy drive is this weekend at Belk Carolina Place

Bring new, unwrapped toys to donate for the Salvation Army

Turkey day has come and gone, which means it is time to set our sights on Christmas! Here at WCNC Charlotte we want to make sure every child has a very merry Christmas. Once again WCNC Charlotte and the Salvation Army are teaming up for the magical toy drive. It's the perfect way for you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season. Simply drop an unwrapped, new toy at any Belk or Original Mattress Factory location through December 16th. You can also make a cash donation by visiting wcnc.com/toys.

Make sure to stop by Belk Carolina place on December 10th from 8am to 4pm for the magical toy drive day. You can buy a toy at any Belk location to donate!

