Drop off new unwrapped toys for the Magical Toy Drive at any Original Mattress Factory location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Original Mattress Factory have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive.

New unwrapped toys will be accepted through December 16th at any Charlotte area Belk store or Original Mattress Factory.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance this holiday, reach out to The Salvation Army.

Don't forget you can also donate money online at WCNC.com/Toys until December the 16th.

There are multiple Original Mattress Factory locations for you to visit and shop across the Charlotte area. For a look at their products and to find the location nearest you, go to originalmattress.com.

