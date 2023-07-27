Make an espresso martini at home, sponsored by Pure Intentions Coffee

Pure Intentions has cold brew cans, perfect for making an espresso martini

With sweeter, smoother and less acidic flavors than hot brewed coffee, a recent study shows that cold brew is growing in popularity as the third most common way to prepare and consume coffee. Differing from regular iced coffee, cold brew is much more consistent in flavor due to its patient process of steeping coarse coffee grounds for an extended period of time (up to 24 hours) in cold water.

Pure Intentions Coffee offers nitro, classic and lightly caffeinated options available now at Wholefoods and coming soon to the grab-and-go section of Harris Teeter here in Charlotte and Raleigh soon!

A great espresso martini requires freshly made espresso, which means it also requires a fairly expensive espresso machine (ranging from $200 to $1,500) in order to make it at home. However, on a mission to make high-quality coffee accessible, Pure Intentions Classic and Nitro Cold Brews ($2.99 for one 12 oz can), help coffee lovers make a rendition of their favorite cocktail at home without the fancy equipment.