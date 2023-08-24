Make memories get a swimming pool sponsored by Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Let Anthony Sylvan make your backyard dreams come true

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This time of year...the heat is on! What we learned Thursday on Charlotte Today, is you don't have to go to the park to enjoy a nice refreshing dip in a pool. Anthony & Sylvan Pool reps, Mike Exum, Eddie White, and Ron Linn stopped by to show us how they can help you, design and get the pool of your dreams.

Anthony & Sylvan Pools are professional inground swimming pool builders who know how to turn backyard dreams into reality.

Anthony & Sylvan Pools has been building the highest quality inground pools for over 75 years and have been time-tested in standing by our product. Exum tells us: "We offer two types of Pools....both fiberglass and concrete backyard pools, both with a variety of available customization options. Both fiberglass and concrete pools offer a number of advantages, and can be selected specifically to suit your backyard landscape."

They shared how adding a backyard swimming pool is one of the best ways to create a tropical sanctuary in your home. Whether you love to sunbathe or enjoy swimming laps, planning a pool design that fits your needs is the first step. A swimming pool is a significant investment. Whether you want to enjoy the comforting sound of water or make a remarkable visual statement, water features will always be a top trend. "One top trend we are seeing in 2023 is Plunge Pools" says Exum. A plunge pool is a small, deep pool built for cooling off and invigorating the skin and body. Plunge pools are also known as spools, cocktail pools, tuxedo pools and garden pools.

At Anthony & Sylvan Pools, it's their mission to help homeowners find the perfect pool option for their backyard. When it comes to financing Anthony & Sylvan Pools makes it easy to get the pool of your dreams. At Anthony & Sylvan, they understand that financing is often an integral first step in getting the pool of your dreams. At their company, you'll find three different financing options. The options include HFS , PowerPay and Lyon Financial.

"It's not just pools that our company specializes in, we are also giving back to the community" says Linn. Adding: "We are happy to announce that we are able to help animal shelters and our local rescue organizations."