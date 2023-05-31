Make sure to catch "Annie" at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

The show runs tonight through Sunday, June 4th

Annie is now center stage at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. This morning, 12-year-old actress, Ellie Pulsifer (who plays Annie), and actor, Christopher Swan (who plays Daddy Warbucks) joined us on Charlotte Today.

According to the Center's website: Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time has returned in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most. Directed by Jenn Thompson, Annie features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

The show runs now through Sunday June 4th. For more information and tickets go online to blumenthalarts.org.

